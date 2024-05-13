Metropolis Health gets notice for alleged anomalies in diagnostics tests conducted in Delhi mohalla clinics

Metropolis Health on May 13 disclosed that it got notice for alleged anomalies in diagnostics tests conducted in the Aam Admi mohalla clinics in Delhi.

"Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the company has, on May 10, 2024, at around 3.56 pm, received a notice from the Anti-Corruption Branch, New Delhi, in respect of registration of enquiry for alleged anomalies in diagnostics test conducted in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"There was a delay in disseminating the information within prescribed timelines as the company confirmed the facts, analyzed the notice, and determined its impact," it added.

The company said that the notice would not have any material financial impact on the company.

"As reported earlier, we have provided 100 percent of receivables due from the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic from the start of the contract. (In Q424, the business received is only Rs 25 lakh and has been provided for)," the filing added.

The company said that it undertook all its operations as per contract and in compliance with applicable laws and will be fully cooperating with the authority in connection with the aforesaid enquiry and providing any information as asked for.

Mohalla clinics 'scam'

The Aam Aadmi Party's flagship healthcare scheme in Delhi - Mohalla Clinics - faces CBI investigation over allegations of "fake" lab tests and ghost patients.

The neighbourhood clinics, central to AAP's welfare model, have been set up by the Delhi government to provide free primary health care to the people of the capital.

It is alleged that some of the clinics allegedly ordered and ran lakhs of "fake" pathology and radiology tests on non-existent patients with irregularities worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Lakhs of fake pathology and radiology tests were ordered on "ghost" patients, it has been alleged.

Reports also claimed "grave" fraudulent practices were prevalent in the lab tests being done in the name of patients visiting Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics with payments being made to private labs, officials said.

"Fake and non-existent mobile numbers were used to register patients," the office of the Delhi Lt Governor said.