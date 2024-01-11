Micron's first phase at Sanand to be operational by early 2025, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra confirms

The first phase of Micron's memory assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat will be operational by 2025 and the global leader in semiconductor technology has already begun hiring for the factory as well. The company also plans to construct the second phase in the second half of the decade.

Addressing a session at the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday, Sanjay Mehrotra Micron CEO said that the facility in Gujarat will compliment Micron's assembly site in China, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The facility, which envisages and investment of $2.75 billion, will lead to creation of 5,000 new Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs.

"We have started phased construction. The first phase consisting of the 5,00,000 square foot clean room facility will be operational by early 2025," Mehrotra said, adding that capacity will be ramped up over time depending on global demand.

The second phase will be taken up in the second half of the decade, he further said.

Micron has already begun hiring for the facility and will continue hirings in 2024.

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT also expressed confidence that the first made in India memory chip will come from Micron's plant in 2024.

He also requested the company to help set up a Centre of Excellence at IIT Gandhinagar for semiconductor technology, noting that the sector requires continuous research. "We will put in the money, you come as the knowledge partner," he said while requesting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel to approve the project and take it forward at the earliest.

Urging foreign investors to invest in India and Gujarat for setting up semiconductor facilities, he also stressed that India is working to develop a vast talent pool for the sector.

The sector will require million plus talent and with this in mind, the government has tied up with 104 universities and institutions to develop courses for this.