Microsoft and LinkedIn’s skills for jobs program to help 10 million people learn digital skills

To help people get ahead in their skilling journey, Microsoft and LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the next step in the Skills for Jobs program, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy. In addition, Microsoft and LinkedIn will also be offering 50,000 LinkedIn Learning scholarships. By 2025, Microsoft aims to help train and certify 10 million people with skills for in demand jobs.



Microsoft has engaged 14 million learners in Asia. Of this, 7.3 million learners were from India. The top six LinkedIn Learning Pathways in India were: Critical Soft Skills, Software Developer, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst, Project Manager, and Customer Service Specialist.



Using data from LinkedIn and the Burning Glass Institute, Microsoft said it has analysed job listings to determine six roles in greatest demand for the program: Administrative Professional, Project Manager, Business Analyst, Systems Administrator, Software Developer or Data Analyst.



“Bridging the skills gaps in today’s digital economy is foundational to India’s employment challenges and building towards inclusive economic and societal progress in India. Microsoft has been invested in various initiatives to skill India’s youth, tapping into the potential of underserved communities and the opportunity to bring more women into the workforce. With our new commitment to help equip another 10 million globally with highly relevant skilling support, we want to continue making tech skills accessible to all, opening up employment opportunities for people to succeed and embrace innovation. We are privileged to be collaborating with LinkedIn and our partners in our local communities, to empower every person in India to be part of a growing digital ecosystem and to achieve more, together,” said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

This initiative will help enable people and organisations to seize job opportunities, gain a competitive edge and emerge as trailblazers – as they contribute to a vibrant tech ecosystem and accelerate innovation needed for growth.