Microsoft in collaboration with NIELIT to train Indian youth in cybersecurity skills

Cyberattacks are on a constant rise. To bridge this cybersecurity skills gap in India, Microsoft, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), will train underserved youth in cybersecurity skills. Under this collaboration, Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programs will be deployed in 30 training centers of NIELIT in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, with a special focus on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and states in the North-East region of India. This announcement comes on the second day of Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s visit to India. Nadella kicked off his visit by addressing a gathering of the country’s eminent CEOs at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on January 3, 2023.

Combined with 90 hours of business English curriculum, CyberShikshaa will provide more than 400 hours of cybersecurity curriculum for underserved women engineering students and will be deployed in the NIELIT (a scientific society of MeitY engaged in Training, Education, Skill Development and Capacity Building activities) in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Including NIELIT’s Information Security curriculum, Ready4Cybersecurity will be a 120-hour virtual instructor-led training program delivered by the NIELIT Centers for beginners in rural colleges and higher education institutions to be employable for in-demand job roles in cybersecurity industry. Learners receiving industry certifications will also have access to internship opportunities through partner recruitment platforms of the Future Ready Talent Program.

Primarily aimed at underserved youth, women and jobseekers from remote areas, these programs will help reduce the talent deficit for cybersecurity professionals and provide employment opportunities for 1100 underserved youth in the pilot year of deployment. And will be scaled in subsequent years to integrate cybersecurity training programs in all the training centers of NIELIT.

According to Microsoft, nearly 3500 learners will undergo training and receive internship or employment opportunities for in-demand cybersecurity jobs. Besides providing grants for training, Microsoft’s support will include curriculum content, certifications, and mentorship opportunities. Current program partners Data Security Council of India, Tata Strive, ICT Academy and Quick Heal Foundation.

