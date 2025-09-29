Moody’s Ratings has revised Tata Motors’ outlook to negative from positive after a cyber attack on its UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) triggered a complete production halt. The incident has raised concerns about operational disruption and credit recovery timelines, the agency said on Monday.

Moody’s affirmed Tata Motors’ Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) but flagged concerns about delayed recovery.

“The outlook change to negative from positive reflects our view that a full recovery in credit metrics will likely take several months,” said Sweta Patodia, Assistant Vice President and Analyst at Moody’s Ratings.

The rating agency said the incident underscores customer relations risks captured under social risk factors in the ESG framework, calling it the key driver behind the downgrade.

The impact is particularly severe as JLR is set to contribute over 90% of Tata Motors’ consolidated EBITDA post the demerger of its commercial vehicle business, effective October 1, 2025, Moody’s noted.

Operations at JLR have been halted for four weeks and won’t resume until at least October 1. Even after production restarts, it could take months to normalise.

Moody’s estimates the halt will slash Tata Motors’ consolidated EBITDA to around $850 million for FY25-26, down from its earlier forecast of about $3 billion. Higher working capital needs are also expected to push cash flow from operations into negative territory this fiscal year.

Despite the production freeze, JLR continues to burn through about GBP 500 million ($675 million) weekly due to supplier and employee obligations. This outflow is expected to moderate as supplier payments ease. The company also holds about 25,000 vehicles in inventory, which could help ease working capital pressure through resumed sales.

Still, Moody’s warned that prolonged disruption or delays in ramping up operations could deepen the earnings and cash flow hit. An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. The outlook may return to stable if JLR's conditions improve, it said.

Meanwhile, JLR announced on September 29 that it plans to partially restart production in the coming days.

Moody’s said Tata Motors’ Ba1 rating reflects its global luxury market presence via JLR, expanding footprint in India’s passenger vehicle segment, and improving credit profile through debt reduction and earnings growth.

“TML’s Ba1 rating incorporates our expectation of extraordinary support from its parent Tata Sons that results in a one-notch uplift included in its rating,” it added.