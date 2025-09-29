Tata Motors share price in focus as UK pledges $2 billion loan guarantee for JLR

Shares of Tata Motors were in focus on Monday morning after a Reuters report said the UK government will back Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) with a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) loan guarantee to support its supply chain in the wake of a production shutdown caused by a cyberattack.

Advertisement

On September 25, Tata Motors informed the NSE and BSE that part of its digital estate was back online and that foundational work on its recovery programme was underway. JLR’s shutdown has stretched close to a month, forcing the UK government to explore options to support the company and its suppliers. Some smaller vendors had warned they could survive only about a week longer without financial help, Reuters reported.

Tata Motors shares are down 5 per cent in the past five sessions and flat in the past one month.

JLR, a material subsidiary of Tata Motors, operates three factories that together produce about 1,000 cars a day.

The Tata Motors group global wholesales in Q1, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 2,99,664 units, down 9 per cent YoY. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26

were at 87,569 units, down 6 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 87,286 vehicles in Q1, down 11 per cent YoY. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles

The JLR plants sustain thousands of jobs around Birmingham, Britain’s second-biggest city, and in Liverpool, Reuters reported. A survey on Friday showed some firms had already reduced staff hours or cut jobs.

UK Business Minister Peter Kyle described the cyberattack as “not only an assault on an iconic British brand, but on our world-leading automotive sector.”

“This loan guarantee will help support the supply chain and protect skilled jobs,” he said.

According to the business ministry, the loan will be privately financed and guaranteed by Britain’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance, and is expected to unlock £1.5 billion of support for JLR’s supply chain