Mother Dairy partners with Zomato to home deliver fruits, vegetables in Delhi NCR

Safal, the fruits and vegetables arm of Mother Dairy has tied up with restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato to home deliver fruits and vegetables in select locations of the national capital region (NCR). In the first phase, Safal has initiated delivery from 11 booths in select locations of Delhi-NCR, with plans to expand the cover to the entire Delhi NCR region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Each of the 11 Safal outlets will cater to a radius of 10 kms around them. Consumers can avail the facility of home delivery by ordering the products through Zomato application," the company added.

"In the initial phase, key locations of Delhi-NCR like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi and Sector 50 and sector 29 in Noida will be covered. Going forward, the service will gradually be expanded to other outlets to ensure coverage to the entire Delhi-NCR region," Pradipta Sahoo, business head, Safal, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables, said.

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Mother Dairy is a major dairy player which manufactures markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer and ghee under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its nod to Zomato, Swiggy, Google-backed Dunzo and others to start testing beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) drones for delivery.

India announced its plans to allow experimental long-range drone flights last year. Zomato had successfully completed its test delivery using drones in 2019. Its drone carried a payload of 5 kg covering 5 kms in 10 minutes.

