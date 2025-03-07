Motilal Oswal’s #ResearcHER puts women in finance at the forefront

In a bold tribute to women in financial research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) has temporarily rebranded itself as "WO" to celebrate Women’s Day, reinforcing its commitment to gender inclusivity. This move comes alongside the launch of #ResearcHER, a high-profile initiative designed to honor female leaders in finance and inspire the next generation.

The initiative is part of MOFSL’s refreshed brand identity, which champions adaptability, trust, and its enduring philosophy: “Solid Research. Solid Advice.”

The #ResearcHER event will feature a thought-provoking panel discussion headlined by market expert Raamdeo Agrawal alongside prominent women in finance.



The theme, “Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies: Women Redefining Financial Research,” underscores the growing influence of women in the field. Attendees will also gain exclusive insights through a masterclass by Agrawal, followed by a felicitation ceremony honoring India’s Top 20 Women ResearcHERs for their groundbreaking contributions.

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, emphasized the initiative’s deeper purpose: "For 37 years, solid research has been our foundation. Today, we celebrate the women shaping that success and pledge to amplify their impact."

"Women have played a crucial role in shaping India’s financial research landscape. #ResearcHER honors their legacy and future contributions," added Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-founder & Chairman.

Echoing the sentiment, Sandeep Walunj, Group CMO, noted:"MOFSL’s new identity is about innovation and inclusivity. This initiative bridges our legacy with a future where equity—both financial and societal—is paramount."

With this step, Motilal Oswal is not just celebrating Women’s Day, it’s setting a precedent for equity and recognition in financial research.