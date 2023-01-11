MP Investors Summit 2023: Adani Group pledges to invest Rs 60,000 cr in state

The Adani Group will invest Rs 60,000 crore in various sectors including renewable energy and coal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday, after a one-on-one meeting with Pranav Adani, Managing Director at Adani Agro, Oil and Gas Ltd.

After a meeting with the chief minister, Pranav Adani said that his group has plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy, and coal in the state. The Adani Group also has plans to set up a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh kicked off a two-day Global Investors Summit in Indore.

Speaking at the event, Pranav Adani praised the chief minister and called the state an 'entrepreneurs' delight'.

"Madhya Pradesh is Entrepreneurs' Delight, having Abundant Natural Resources, a Young Literate Workforce, and an Approachable and Efficient Administration Empowered by the Visionary Leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit, a flagship event of the state government. He welcomed all the investors and entrepreneurs and highlighted the role of Madhya Pradesh in building a developed India. "From faith and spirituality to tourism, from agriculture to education and skill development, Madhya Pradesh is a wonderful destination,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the summit is taking place at a time when the golden age of India's Amrit Kaal has begun and all states are working together to build a developed India. "When we talk about a developed India, it is not just our aspiration, but it is the resolve of every Indian," he said.

Giving examples of trust shown by global organisations, the Prime Minister said the IMF sees India as a bright spot in the global economy, and the World Bank which has expressed earlier that India is in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries.

The PM credited India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and mentioned OECD which claimed that the country will be among the fastest-growing economies in the G-20 group in 2022. Quoting Morgan Stanley, PM Modi said India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years.

"Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India...global investors also share the same optimism,” PM Modi said.

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries are attending the summit.