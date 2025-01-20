scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'Much of our profits would have gone to...': Nithin Kamath reveals Zerodha’s strategy to 1.6 cr users

Feedback

'Much of our profits would have gone to...': Nithin Kamath reveals Zerodha’s strategy to 1.6 cr users

From 2019 to 2025, Zerodha’s assets under management have grown exponentially. While the early years saw steady growth, 2023 marked a turning point with a sharp upward trajectory.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kamath is candid about Zerodha’s unorthodox path. “Whether avoiding advertising was the right call, I don’t know. But it has kept us aligned with our philosophy—no spam, no greed, just good service.”  Kamath is candid about Zerodha’s unorthodox path. “Whether avoiding advertising was the right call, I don’t know. But it has kept us aligned with our philosophy—no spam, no greed, just good service.” 

Over 1.6 crore Indians now invest and trade on Zerodha, trusting the platform with ₹6 lakh crores of their assets. What sets Zerodha apart isn’t just its scale but how it got there—without ever spending a rupee on ads. 

“India is a tough market to earn in,” Kamath said. “If we had advertised, much of our profits would have gone to Google and Meta.”

Related Articles

Almost 30% of Zerodha’s customers come through referrals—a statistic that underscores the platform’s customer-centric approach. 

“You don’t look at an ad and decide to invest in stocks. It’s always a friend or family member who influences you,” Kamath was quoted as saying in an interview to ET. Zerodha adds 2 to 4 lakh accounts every month, fueled purely by word-of-mouth.

Zerodha’s decision to avoid advertising wasn’t just about cost; it was about philosophy. “Advertising is like cocaine. Once a business gets used to it, growth becomes dependent on it,” Kamath had said then. 

Despite its dominance among English-speaking audiences, Zerodha faces challenges in Hindi-speaking regions like UP and Bihar. “We’re number one among English-speaking Indians but lag in Hindi-speaking markets,” Kamath admitted. Recently, the company launched Hindi content channels to bridge this gap and attract new users.

Zerodha’s strength lies in retaining customers aged 35-50, who prioritize reliability and service. However, cracking the 55-plus demographic has been difficult. From 2019 to 2025, Zerodha’s assets under management have grown exponentially. While the early years saw steady growth, 2023 marked a turning point with a sharp upward trajectory. 

Kamath is candid about Zerodha’s unorthodox path. “Whether avoiding advertising was the right call, I don’t know. But it has kept us aligned with our philosophy—no spam, no greed, just good service.” 

Published on: Jan 20, 2025, 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement