Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani joins Jio Financial as non-executive director

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Jio Financial. This development comes ahead of the demerger and subsequent listing of Jio Financial Services.

Jio Financial is a financial technology company that is part of the Reliance Group. It offers a range of financial services, including digital lending, insurance, and wealth management.

Isha Ambani has a degree in economics from Yale University and an MBA from Stanford University. She is currently the director of Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms.

Her appointment to Jio Financial is seen as a sign that she is being groomed to take on a more senior role in the Reliance Group.

Isha Ambani, a 31-year-old businesswoman who is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group has been involved in the family business since she was a child. She worked as an intern at Reliance Industries while she was in college. After graduating from Yale and Stanford, she joined Reliance Retail as a management trainee.

In 2016, she played a pivotal role in the launch of Jio, Reliance's 4G telecom service. She was responsible for the marketing and branding of the service. Jio was a huge success, and it is now the largest telecom service provider in India.

Jio Financial is a rapidly growing company, and it is expected to play a major role in the digital transformation of the Indian financial sector. Isha Ambani's appointment is seen as a boost to the company's efforts to expand its reach and offerings.

RIL said that Isha Ambani's appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and will be effective from the date of receipt of RBI approval.

The RBI has to approve the appointment of non-executive directors of financial services companies. This is because the RBI regulates the financial services industry in India.

Apart from that, the board of Reliance Strategic Ventures has approved the appointment of Hitesh Sethia as the CEO and MD of the company. Sethia is currently the CEO of McLaren Strategic Ventures, a private equity firm. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

The board has also approved the appointment of Rajiv Mehrishi and Sunil Mehta as independent directors of the company. Mehrishi is a former union home secretary, while Mehta is a former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank.

Mehrishi is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1978 batch from the Rajasthan cadre with over 42 years of experience. He has held several critical positions in the Union and Rajasthan governments.

He has served as Union Home Secretary, as well as the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG). He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2022.

