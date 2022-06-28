Mukesh Ambani's first-born son Akash takes over as Reliance Jio chairman: Know more about him

Akash Ambani has been named as the chairman of Reliance Jio while his father Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the post of the Managing Director of the firm effective June 27, the firm's board announced on Tuesday.

"Akash's elevation as Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognises the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, going forward," noted Reliance in an official statement.

The firm expects Akash to continue to operate on the cutting-edges of innovation and technology to encourage an ecosystem that will further digital solutions and make the power of data and technology more accessible to all, including those who are still at the margin.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics in 2014.

Akash Ambani has been working with the telecom unit of Reliance Industries since its launch in late 2016. He started as a Director of Reliance Jio.

The entry of Reliance Jio completely changed the landscape of India's telecoms sector in 2016. Jio's entry triggered a price war that forced some rivals out of the market and turned profits into losses.

Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio's 4G proposition. "He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G," noted Reliance.

The 30-year-old has also been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group.

Reliance states that Akash is leading the creation of the 'convergence dividend' for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high inclusivity across geographies and income levels.

During his time at Reliance Jio, Akash had personally led the key acquisitions made by Jio in the digital space in the last few years and has also been keenly involved with the development of new technologies and capabilities including AI-ML and blockchain.

"Akash was integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which, in many ways, catapulted Jio onto the global investor map," conveyed the firm.

In 2019, Akash Ambani married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Rusell and his wife Mona Mehta. Russell Mehta is the MD of the Indian arm of Rosy Blue Diamonds, a family-owned Indian/Belgian trading company. Akash and Shloka met while they were studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

On December 10, 2020, Akash and Shloka were blessed with a baby boy whom they have named Prithvi Akash Ambani.

