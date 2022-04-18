Muthoot Finance declares interim dividend of Rs 20 per share

Financial corporation Muthoot Finance on Monday announced that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share (200 per cent), according to a regulatory filing.

"Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 26, 2022 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," Muthoot stated further.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration, it added.

On Monday, Muthoot Finance shares closed 1.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,320.40 apiece on BSE.

In its third quarter of the financial year 2021-2022, Muthoot Finance had reported a rise of 4 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,043.60 crore.

Total income during October-December 2021-22 rose by 5 per cent to Rs 3,168.10 crore, as against Rs 3,016.40 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company is yet to announce its results for the fourth quarter of FY22 ending 31 March, 2022.