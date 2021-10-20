Myntra launches an AI powered in-depth skincare advisor experience

Myntra announced its partnership with Revieve, a personalised digital brand experience company for the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories co-headquartered in Chicago and Helsinki. As part of the tie-up Myntra has deployed an AI-powered skincare solution Digital Skincare Advisor, that will provide its beauty shoppers with personal guidance on their skincare journey, helping them to set and achieve personal skincare goals.



Lalitha Ramani, chief product officer, Myntra said, “As leading early adopters of best-in-class technologies to benefit our customers, we are certain that the Digital Skincare Advisor will establish our customer-connect and tech-prowess further by enabling objective AI-based product suggestions uniquely tailored to our customers' personal needs.”



Sampo Parkkinen, chief executive officer, Revieve said, “Technologies like Revieve's AI Skincare Advisor will soon become a standard in India, making it easy for consumers to assess their skincare needs from anywhere, anytime.”



Myntra has launched over 150 new brands in the last one year, enhancing its portfolio to host over 650 brands across diverse price ranges and segments, including Benefit Cosmetics, Smashbox, Bath and Body Works, MAC Cosmetics, Minimalist and Kora Organics, among others. With a growing customer base, Myntra Beauty showed significant growth on an average in the last quarter.