NASSCOM appoints Rekha Menon as chairperson, women to hold top posts

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), India's representative body of the IT/ITES industry, announced the appointment of Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director at Accenture in India, as its chairperson for a tenure of one year (2021-22).

Rekha takes on the new role from outgoing chairperson UB Pravin Rao. She was earlier the vice chairperson of the body. She will also be the first woman to take on the role of a chairperson in the association's 30-years history. With Rekha's appointment, the top two posts of the president and the chairperson will now be held by women.

NASSCOM also announced the appointment of Krishnan Ramanujam, President and Head of Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, as the new vice chairperson. It also announced its new Executive Council comprising of focused industry sectors like ER&D, BPM, IT Services, GCC, SME and start-ups.

"With the industry re-aligning itself in the new normal, I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Rekha and Krishnan to drive the industry through another uncertain but growth opportunity year. As a champion of future skills and inclusive growth, Rekha's past contributions to NASSCOM have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to take our industry to newer heights in this new normal where amalgamation and integration of technology is going to continue, and digital skilling is going to be the cornerstone for a collaborative development," NASSCOM President Debajani Ghosh said.

Menon said, "As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the NASSCOM Executive Council and its members to drive our industry's long term growth by augmenting India's position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth."

With NASSCOM's Executive Council now having 40 per cent women leader, the association said that the newly appointed leadership team will lead the industry in its digital transformation journey by making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation and also developing a favourable policy ecosystem that will support innovation and ease of doing business.

