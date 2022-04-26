NASSCOM appoints TCS's Krishnan Ramanujam as chairperson

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), has announced the appointment of Krishnan Ramanujam, who is President, Enterprise Growth Group, at Tata Consultancy Services, as the industry body's chairperson for 2022-23. Krishnan takes on the position from his previous role as vice-chairperson, succeeding Rekha M. Menon, chairperson and senior managing director of Accenture in India who served as chairperson of NASSCOM for the year 2021-22. NASSCOM also announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, as its vice-chairperson for 2022-23.

The new NASSCOM leadership, along with president Debjani Ghosh, will lead NASSCOM to carry out its diverse array of priorities to achieve the 2025 vision for the industry. In line with the changing industry landscape, the key priorities will be to re-align and re-calibrate the course of the technology industry to maximise growth from technology potential to technology impact, reimagine India as the preferred hub for digital talent, innovation and impact at scale, and shape the next frontiers of digital next to catalyse future-readiness for the techade, as per an official statement.

“The Indian technology industry today is on a momentous growth trajectory, with newer opportunities to leverage, challenge and lead in this “techade”. With the length and breadth of innovations we are witnessing, India’s vision of a $350 billion industry by 2025 is eminently within the realms of possibility. I look forward to working closely with NASSCOM member companies, the government and other stakeholders to continue our endeavour in fostering growth leveraging the potential of Cloud and other emerging technologies to create inclusive, impact-led innovation and help India become the leading global hub for digital talent," NASSCOM's new chairperson, Krishnan Ramanujam said.

“As we are shaping the techade, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to now work with Krishnan and Anant to spearhead innovations and drive the industry towards new heights in this techade. A distinctly accomplished and thought leader, Krishnan with his unique perspective and visionary outlook towards the future of Indian IT will help lead the sector in a time of uncertainty and opportunities. I would also like to take this opportunity to highlight the contributions by Rekha Menon to NASSCOM that have been invaluable and continue to show their effect on our future roadmap," Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said.

NASSCOM said that it will continue to work with government bodies to help build policies that can further support the growth of the Indian IT sector. This will be possible through the collaboration of various stakeholders that will help drive innovation, and further create a sustainable future for India, the industry body said in a handout.