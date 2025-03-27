NCLT orders status quo on shareholding of Aakash Institute amid Byju's legal dispute

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has recently ordered a status quo on the shareholding structure of Aakash Institute due to a legal conflict with Byju's, a significant player in India's education technology sector. This development arises amidst ongoing disputes concerning ownership and financial arrangements between the involved parties.

The decision was made in response to concerns raised by Byju’s Resolution Professional (RP) regarding the potential dilution of its stake in Aakash, as reported by Bar and Bench. Singapore Topco, a Blackstone-backed shareholder with a 6.8% stake in Aakash, also opposed the proposed amendment, citing potential impacts on its rights outlined in a merger agreement with Byju’s.

Lenders of Byju’s, including Glas Trust, likewise expressed objections, emphasizing the importance of Aakash as a key asset for the struggling edtech company. Any alterations to the shareholding of Aakash could have implications on their interests.

Aakash, on the other hand, justified the modification by stating that it was essential to generate funds for the company's operations.

Manipal Systems, the current majority shareholder of Aakash, has been supporting the proposed revisions.

Initially, the NCLT had prohibited Aakash from carrying out the amendment. However, the Karnataka High Court later intervened and suspended this restraining order, allowing Aakash to proceed. As a result, Singapore Topco decided to contest the High Court's involvement by appealing to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court then instructed Aakash to temporarily halt the implementation of the amendment and resolve the matter through the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The legal challenges primarily stem from disagreements over the terms of the acquisition, which has led to this contested standoff. Byju's acquisition of Aakash Institute was initially seen as a strategic step to strengthen its hold in the education sector by integrating Aakash's extensive network of physical coaching centres across India. However, the unresolved disputes have cast uncertainties over the expected synergies from the merger, underlining the complexities corporations face in synchronising operations post-acquisition.

The NCLT's decision to maintain the status quo on Aakash's shareholding is a significant development, potentially impacting Byju's strategic plans as it continues to navigate the competitive challenges posed by this evolving market landscape.

Currently, Byju's faces competition from other edtech platforms that are also seeking to capture substantial market shares. Rivals like Unacademy and Vedantu have bolstered their positions in the industry through various strategic initiatives. For instance, Unacademy has been focusing on enhancing its technological offerings and expanding its content repertoire, while Vedantu has been innovating its learning models to attract a wider student base. These competitors are actively engaging in strategic expansions, which add pressure on Byju's to resolve its internal legal matters effectively and focus on sustaining its market leadership.

The implications of the NCLT's decision are being closely monitored by industry stakeholders, particularly concerning Byju's financial position and strategic direction. The resolution of this legal dispute could play a crucial role in shaping Byju's future strategies and its capacity to integrate and align new acquisitions with its existing operations. As the legal proceedings unfold, investors and market analysts are keenly observing, given the broader implications this case might have on the edtech sector in India.