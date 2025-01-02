'Need solid evidence before taking action': Chandrababu Naidu stresses evidence-based action on Adani bribery allegations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the Solar Energy Corporation of India’s (SECI) agreement to purchase power from the Adani Group benefits the state government, asserting that any action on bribery allegations against the conglomerate will be based on a meticulous review of available records.

Addressing the media at the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Naidu said, “We will proceed as per legal provisions after thoroughly examining the records.”

On Tuesday, while speaking in Vijayawada, he emphasised that the state government cannot annul contracts without substantial evidence of irregularities. “Canceling contracts without clear proof could result in heavy penalties. We need solid evidence before taking any action,” he explained.

This development follows over a month after U.S. authorities indicted Gautam Adani on charges of bribing Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy contracts. Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on November 22, Naidu confirmed that his government had received the U.S. indictment report and assured action if any discrepancies were discovered.

Reiterating his stand on governance, Naidu said, “I will never engage in vindictive politics, but I will not spare those who commit wrongdoing. No one, however powerful, is above the law.”

He also criticised the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing it of dismantling critical systems and stalling major projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram. “The people suffered immensely during the YSRCP’s five-year rule due to anarchic policies. It caused havoc with key infrastructure and development projects,” he added.

Naidu lauded the public’s trust in his leadership, reflected in what he called a “historic verdict” that brought the TDP-led coalition back to power in 2024. He noted his proactive efforts since assuming office, including multiple visits to New Delhi to secure central funds and resolve technical bottlenecks.

Taking a stern tone on online dissent, Naidu warned of strict measures against objectionable social media posts. “People will see the same determination I showed as Chief Minister in 1995. Stringent action will be taken against those who spread objectionable content online,” he cautioned.

The U.S. indictment against Adani alleges that he personally met a high-ranking Andhra Pradesh official, referred to as “Foreign Official 1,” multiple times in 2021 to advance power supply agreements between SECI and Andhra Pradesh’s state electricity distribution companies. While the official remains unnamed, filings by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suggest that Adani met with the state’s Chief Minister in August 2021. During the period from May 2019 to June 2024, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy served as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister.

In response, the YSR Congress Party has denied any direct agreements between the state’s power distribution companies and the Adani Group, asserting that the allegations are baseless.

