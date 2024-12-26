CM Naidu seeks special assistance for Andhra; says 5 yrs of revenue deficit grants depleted in 3 yrs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought special assistance for the state. Naidu said that the revenue deficit grants meant for a period of five years was depleted by the previous administration within three years. He also asked for special assistance for key state projects as well as the planned ArcelorMittal steel plant.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief had a 45-minute meeting with PM Modi, where he reported on various projects including the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project and the Amaravathi capital city development.

He told the prime minister that the previous government diverted funds from 94 centrally-sponsored schemes, out of which 74 have been relaunched. He sought central assistance for raw material supply and expedited clearances for the ArcelorMittal steel plant.

Naidu’s meeting with Modi comes ahead of Budget 2025-26 to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The CM also met Sitharaman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state’s financial situation and to seek release of funds under various heads. He held talks with Steel Minister H S Kumaraswamy and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav and Union ministers Kinjerapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Srinivasa Varma were present along with party MPs.

During the visit, he had also attended the birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and participated in an NDA meeting at BJP president JP Nadda's residence.

UNION BUDGET 2025-26

PM Modi held consultations with eminent economists and sectoral experts to gather insights and suggestions for the forthcoming Budget. Attendees at the meeting included Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, and Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran. Eminent economists such as Surjit Bhalla and DK Joshi also participated to provide their opinions on economic strategies and policies.

Meanwhile, during the pre-Budget consultations, Punjab sought Rs 1,000 crore assistance to strengthen its police infrastructure and security efforts in the border districts, among other demands. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also urged the Centre to allocate equal budget to the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and North Eastern Council (NEC) scheme to accelerate development in the region.

Jharkhand urged the Centre to set up an agricultural university, besides more expressways to boost connectivity with major metro cities in the state. Goa too sought special assistance to the states for capital investment.