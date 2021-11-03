Netflix forays into gaming with five mobile games

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has forayed into mobile gaming with five new offerings. The streaming giant has launched Netflix games with Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience,” stated Mike Verdu, VP of Game Development.

Verdu pointed out that Netflix games are available on Android everywhere. Android phone users will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download. Android tablet users will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

There will be no ads, additional fees or in-app purchases in these games. Your Netflix subscription is your all-access pass, stated the company.

Additionally, the games are available in multiple languages. They will automatically default to the preference set in the profile. If you have not set a language preference, then it will default to English.

Like the subscription format, you can play these games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. Netflix will inform you if you hit the device limit.

“These games are not available on kids profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device,” stated Netflix.

Some games might require an active internet connection but others will be available to be played offline.

