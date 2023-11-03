Niruphama Ramakrishnan to spearhead newly inaugurated Capital Markets practice at Chandhiok & Mahajan

Chandhiok & Mahajan (C&M) has launched a new Capital Markets practice and appointed Niruphama Ramakrishnan as its head. Ramakrishnan will be based in the firm's New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Ramakrishnan has over 13 years of experience in capital markets transactions, structured products, InvITs and REITs, regulatory, and general corporate law. She has advised clients on a wide range of capital markets transactions, including IPOs, QIPs, FPOs, rights issues, M&A, and debt issuances. She has also advised clients on regulatory matters related to SEBI and other financial regulators.

Ramakrishnan is a highly regarded lawyer in the capital markets space. She is known for her deep technical expertise and her practical approach to problem-solving. She is also a strong advocate for her clients and is committed to providing them with the best possible legal advice.

Ramakrishnan graduated from NALSAR in Hyderabad in 2009. She has an LL.M. from New York University School of Law.

Ramakrishnan was formerly associated with JSA, where she has been a partner since 2021. She has formerly worked with AZB & Partners, S&R Associates, and Amarchand Mangaldas.

“The launch of our capital markets practice is driven by our longstanding commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients," said Pooja Mahajan, C&M’s Managing Partner. “This strategic move reinforces our dedication to delivering high-quality legal services and strengthens our position as a leading full-service law firm.”

Sujoy Bhatia, Partner, and Head of the corporate practice at C&M, adds, “We warmly welcome Niruphama to the firm - her expertise and extensive industry understanding make her the ideal choice to spearhead and launch C&M’s Capital Markets practice. In addition to her core focus on Capital Markets, we are hoping to rely on her significant experience in augmenting our securities regulatory practice that has seen impressive growth in matters before SEBI and the SAT.”

Niruphama said, “I am delighted to embark on this new chapter with C&M as we establish our Capital Markets practice. Collaborating with a dynamic team and lending my knowledge to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of capital markets is an interesting opportunity. Together, we want to deliver outstanding and timely solutions to support our clients' success.”

Also Read: Services PMI falls to 58.4 in October from 61.0 in September: S&P Global India