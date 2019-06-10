Nissan appoints Sinan Ozkok as President of India operations

Japanese auto manufacturer Nissan on Monday announced the appointment of Sinan Ozkok as the President of its Indian operations. He will replace Thomas Kuehl who was appointed as President of India operations in 2017.

"Sinan, who will be based at Nissan Motor India in Gurgaon, will have responsibility for all functions in India including Sales and Marketing, Research and Development and Manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands," the company said in a statement.

Sinan, 49, joined India from Nissan Otomotiv A.S. (NOAS), Nissan's national sales company in Turkey, where he was managing director since 2015.

Nissan chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar, said: "I am delighted that Sinan will be driving Nissan's business forward in India. Not only does he bring vast experience of working within the industry over many years, he has a proven track record."

Sinan, who has 26 years of experience in the automotive industry, started his career in 1993 in Renault, where he held senior positions across marketing, dealer network management, retail operation and sales. He later joined Nissan in 2015.

Speaking on the development, Sinan said: "I am looking forward to working in one of the most dynamic and important auto markets in the world. Nissan and Datsun offer a broad and compelling line-up for customers and I will be working to develop the full potential of both brands in India."

Nissan, which sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands, incorporated its Indian subsidiary, Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) in 2005. As a comparatively new entrant to the market in India, NMIPL has enhanced its core business functions to further strengthen the company's profile in India.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

