'No irregularities found in operations, dealings': Adani Wilmar on raids at their Himachal warehouse

Adani Wilmar said that the Himachal Pradesh GST Department officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings of the company. It further said that the company is not required to pay any liability in cash.

Adani Wilmar said in a statement, “The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability.”

The Adani Wilmar statement further noted that this was a routine inspection by relevant authorities and it was no raid. The company said that all its operations are in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The statement read, “We are committed to conducting business in a responsible and transparent manner, and all our operations are in full compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. We would like to mention that the depot operations are functioning normally after the visit.”

On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh State Excise and Taxation Department raided the Adani Wilmar store in the state and checked for documents in the godown till late night. A team of the South Enforcement Zone of the Excise Department reached the store on Wednesday night.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Wilmar are down over 52 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 878.35 on April 28, 2022.

Also read: Adani Group premises raided in Himachal Pradesh on allegations of tax irregularities

Also read: ‘Proud solo investor’: Shark Namita Thapar lauds start-up that grew its sales from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 4 cr in a year