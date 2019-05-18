Noida police registers FIR against Amazon for selling products with images of Hindu Gods

The Noida Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Amazon for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" after products like rugs and toilet seat covers were available for sale with pictures of Hindu gods on its US website.

The complaint was registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code which entails -- promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Vikas Mishra has filed the complaint against Amazon at the Sector 58 police station for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

"The foreign-based company regularly puts up products on its website which hurts the sentiments of Hindus. This may lead to communal tension in our country anytime. Hence, it's a request to take strict action against the company so that such incidents are not repeated and Hindus can live with their pride and dignity peacefully," Mishra said.

Piyush Kumar Singh, the Circle Officer, Noida 2nd, said the FIR has been registered against the e-commerce giant and that the matter was being probed.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson has clarified, "all sellers must follow the company's selling guidelines and those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account." The spokesperson added that such products in question are being removed from our store.

Several social media users had also initiated an online campaign to "boycott Amazon" on Thursday over the issue.

Several complaints were received by the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj in 2017 about the e-commerce giant selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image. There were also reports of Amazon Canada selling doormats on its platform depicting the Indian flag.

