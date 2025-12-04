'Not aware': IndiGo denies reports of DGCA probe amid widespread flight cancellations at major airports

IndiGo on Thursday issued a clarification denying reports that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into its recent wave of large-scale flight cancellations. As of Thursday, more than 200 IndiGo flights have been cancelled across major airports in India as the airline continues to grapple with widespread operational disruptions.

Out of the total flights, around 191 flights were cancelled in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, causing chaos at airports. Cancellations were reported in Delhi (95), Mumbai (85), Bengaluru (73), Hyderabad (68), Pune (16), Ahmedabad (5) and Kolkata (4).

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, said it was “not aware of any probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)”. The airline added, however, that the regulator had “sought certain information” related to the disruptions and that the company was in the process of providing the requested details.

The clarification came in response to media reports suggesting that IndiGo shares fell 3 per cent as DGCA launched a probe into the airline’s massive flight cancellations. The airline said it had already issued a detailed press statement a day earlier and reaffirmed that it had disclosed all material information that could affect its share price or trading volumes.

In the attached statement from December 3, IndiGo attributed the severe nationwide disruptions to a combination of “unforeseen operational challenges”, including minor tech glitches, winter schedule changes, adverse weather, increased aviation congestion, and updated crew rostering rules under Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). These factors had a “negative compounding impact” on operations, the airline said.

To stabilise the situation, IndiGo said it has implemented “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules for 48 hours to restore normalcy and improve punctuality. The airline added that customer support teams were working round the clock and that affected passengers were being offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds.

IndiGo advised passengers to check updated flight statuses before heading to the airport. At Delhi’s IGI Airport, IndiGo has cancelled 95 flights since morning, including 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international routes. In Kolkata, 24 IndiGo flights — 10 arrivals and 14 departures — were delayed due to operational issues, including two international services to Singapore and Siem Reap.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport reported 41 arrivals and 32 departures cancelled on Thursday for similar reasons. In Pune, airport authorities said eight arrivals and eight departures were cancelled, 11 aircraft remain grounded, and 19 flights are delayed by over an hour.