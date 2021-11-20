NSE teams up with Be.Artsy for World Investor Week 2021

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has collaborated with Be.Artsy, a for-profit social organisation, to conduct financial literacy programmes for young professionals at the annual World Investor Week (WIW).

The event which is organised every year by The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), will be celebrated in India during November 22-28 in 2021.

WIW is seen as a major step towards championing greater communication, interaction, transparency and empowerment of investors, especially individual and retail investors. Topics like financial freedom and financial awareness have been steadily gaining traction among India's youth, aided by media and social media influencers.

"The country's young generation is realising that investment and not just savings are key to wealth creation in the long term. This has resulted in sharing of financial advice becoming a lifestyle fad. However, credible, authoritative financial advice that comes in a form useful for people from non-financial backgrounds is rare to come by," according to an official statement.

The World Investor Week has pioneered a strong platform for such people to find financial advice that can realistically help them manage and grow their wealth successfully.

This year, the World Investor Week will focus on the prevention of frauds, identifying scams and more to protect young investors from missteps in their investment journey. It has, for years, attracted participation from India's leading financial institutions like the NSE, BSE, and more, who in turn partner with large- and medium-sized corporates to conduct financial literacy programmes for their employees.

The NSE has been partnering with awareness experts such as Be.Artsy for several years to help them use creativity to demystify investment and finance fundamentals.

Be.Artsy packages these jargon-led interactions in the form of easy-to-understand street theatre, which attracts more people and helps them to retain this knowledge in an easier way. The agency designs, creates, and delivers training programmes on financial management for the employees of top corporate houses, youth, women on sabbatical, senior citizens, police personnel and more. It uses vernacular languages to drive home the point.

"People who found it boring to attend financial literacy sessions were now interested in watching 12-min long street plays on topics they found scary and unrelatable," said Shikha Mittal, Founder, Be.artsy.

Rehana D'Souza, Vice President & Head of Business Development, National Stock Exchange of India Limited added, "Financial literacy and management is a huge gap left in our education overall. It results in utter lack of confidence among young professionals and makes them prone to frauds and misguided investment decisions which hurt them in the longer term."

"Even popular advice obtained through media or social media is often biased or incorrect. Corporates trust us to deliver content that is correct, up to date, objective, well-researched and effective," she noted.