OLX elevates Sushil Kumar as General Manager for India

Global product and tech group, OLX has elevated Sushil Kumar, the former Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at OLX India, as the General Manager for India at a time when India is being identified as the key strategic growth market globally for the company.

The company said that Sushil's determination and unwavering commitment to customers-first business strategy reinforces OLX's commitment to help people upgrade their lives thereby empowering them to make smart choices.

India's leading online classifieds platform said Sushil has been part of the charter team and over the years, has played a critical role in setting up some key business functions like product and technology, marketing and sales which has contributed immensely in the success of OLX Group.

"Sushil will be fully responsible for digital innovation, portfolio expansion, partnerships and most importantly- customer centricity and culture," it said.

Sushil is a Doctorate in Computational Fluid Mechanics from UPC, Barcelona and a B. Tech degree from IIT Guwahati.

"Our growing focus on India as a strategic growth market has brought some very exciting changes at OLX. The knowledge, experience and passion that Sushil brings to the company further strengthens our vision to deliver differentiated value to our customers. Sushil's strong vision to lead OLX Group to the path of success will be instrumental for the growth of the organization in the coming few years and I am thrilled to have him take over this mantle," said Tim Hilpert, CEO OLX Markets, one of the four global divisions of OLX Group.

Commenting on the development, Sushil Kumar, General Manager- India said, "I am extremely enthused to be given the opportunity to drive this business for India as one of the top two high growth markets for the OLX Group, along with US."

"In the coming two years, we plan to invest in leveraging emerging technologies like AI, ML and deep learning to enable a more seamless experience to our customers which is going to be significantly important in the success of our business," he added.

Also Read: Former Infosys CFO Rajiv Bansal to join IT services firm DXC Technology

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar