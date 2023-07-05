Oracle's low code application APEX helps Tanishq cut tech support costs by 30% and generate Rs 1,000 crore in additional sales

Tanishq, the headline brand for Titan, with over 550 outlets across 260 cities in India, has managed to reduce its technology support cost by 30 per cent by migrating its inventory management to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. To meet the influx of customer demand, Tanishq developed an Endless Aisle service for its store managers to showcase the nationwide inventory of jewellery to customers. Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital Officer, Titan, told Business Today that the Endless Aisle service contributed to about Rs 1,000 crore of attributed sales to the jewellery business last year.

Explaining how the company calculates the attributed sales, Venkateswaran said, “We can track which items have been finally sold to a customer, which came from some other store. This is what we call an inter-store transfer. This is a very clear indication that the Endless Aisle system has actually triggered the sale.”

With Endless Aisle, Tanishq can sell jewellery from some of the stores, which would never otherwise have been shown. Customers are shown the jewellery on a digital medium. If liked by the customer, it is sourced in the store for them to physically inspect the same before making the purchase decision. “This assisted in-store commerce has accounted for a very pleasing level of sales and, more importantly, a pleasing level of engagement with the consumers. They love the fact that they are to see the national inventory,” adds Venkateswaran.

Tanishq’s new inventory management system is built on Oracle APEX, a low-code application development, which was migrated to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), including Oracle Database, Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle Web Application Firewall, and OCI Flexible Load Balancing.

“Retail organisations face the fundamental challenge of modernising their technology stack while looking for ways to compete more effectively and develop innovative solutions for their customers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Tanishq to help them improve efficiency, lower costs, and drive growth,” says Kapil Makhija, vice president, Technology Cloud, Oracle India.

With real-time visibility into inventory levels and order fulfilment, Tanishq can meet the influx of customer demand and reduce its technology support costs by 30 per cent.

With Oracle Web Application Firewall, Tanishq has also been able to protect its business against unwanted internet traffic and OCI Flexible Load Balancing helped it to distribute network traffic equally during peak demand across its 500 stores.