Patanjali partners with IBSFINtech for digital transformation of its treasury management

The Patanjali Group has collaborated with IBSFINtech, a renowned global leader in Treasury Management Solutions. The integration of IBSFINtech’s platform with Patanjali’s current ERP system will transform the treasury and trade finance operations. The implementation of an Integrated Treasury Management Solution marks a significant milestone in the Group's digital transformation.

The real-time analytics and actionable insights provided by the system create a connected ecosystem for Patanjali, enhancing risk management, organisational agility, and resilience through informed decision-making.

The integration of the Integrated Treasury Management Solution (ITMS) represents a major advancement in Patanjali's digital transformation. Through providing real-time analytics and actionable insights, the platform establishes a unified environment that enhances risk management, organisational flexibility, and resilience. This empowers Patanjali to make well-informed decisions and improve operational efficiency throughout its worldwide operations.

Patanjali Group’s commitment to technological innovation is demonstrated through the incorporation of AI and Machine Learning, which greatly enhances operational efficiency. This integration not only enhances financial processes but also aligns with Patanjali's objectives for global expansion, tackling challenges such as Forex management, hedging strategies, and market volatility.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO Patanjali Foods, said: “As a global brand, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge solutions. The initiative not only redefines financial operations but also underscores Patanjali’s commitment to innovation. It aligns with our global expansion goals and addresses growing complexities of international operations, Forex management, hedging strategies, and market volatility.”

Kumar Rajesh, CFO of Patanjali Group, stated: “By simplifying financial ecosystems and ensuring real-time insights, Patanjali has achieved unmatched operational transparency, agility, and resilience. These advancements have fortified governance structures and empowered the organization to navigate dynamic financial landscapes with confidence.”