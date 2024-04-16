Paytm denies government withheld its plea to invest in payment services arm

Paytm has said that the government has not deferred its license application to invest in its Paytm Payment Services arm. A Reuters report first stated that the government deferred approval of Paytm’s Rs 50 crore ($6 million) investment in its Paytm Payment Services arm in part due to concerns about a Chinese shareholding in the parent company. The report quoted sources in the government.

In response, Paytm, in a blog post on April 16, said that the company has not received any communication in this regard. PPSL is the payment aggregator subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd, which has investment from Chinese firm Ant Group Co.

A Paytm spokesperson said: "The ongoing application process has seen us promptly provide the requested information, with no indication of rejection or penalties involved. Aligning with the government’s vision, supporting Paytm as a homegrown entity is pivotal for empowering Indian companies to compete globally and drive technological advancements. Their backing ensures seamless payment services for SMEs, preserving trust and fostering digital growth for businesses and consumers."

The Reuters report said that even though the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the investment in January, the Foreign Ministry has turned it down due to "political grounds".

In response, Paytm said: "All KMPs (Key Managerial Personnel) and Board members of OCL are of Indian origin, with Antfin having no Board representation or special rights. As clarified, the formation of PPSL, transfer of online payments business, and the investment of Rs 500 million were undertaken to comply with RBI’s regulations." OCL = One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm.

Earlier this year, the central bank barred Paytm subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank Limited from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024. Later, it extended the deadline to March 15.

If approval of the investment is withheld, Paytm would have to withdraw the funds from Paytm Payment Services, Reuters said in the news report, citing sources.

On February 12, news agency PTI had reported citing sources that the Centre was reportedly examining foreign direct investment (FDI) originating from China in Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL).

In November 2020, PPSL applied for licence with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator under the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways. However, in November 2022, RBI rejected PPSL's application and asked the company to resubmit it, to comply with Press Note 3 under FDI rules.

Subsequently, PPSL filed the required application on December 14, 2022 with the Government of India for past downward investment from One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) into the company to comply with Press Note 3 prescribed under FDI guidelines.

An inter-ministerial committee was looking into the investments from China in PPSL and a decision would be taken on the FDI issue after due consideration and comprehensive examination, sources told the news agency.

Under Press Note 3, the government had made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments in any sector from countries that share land borders with India to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms. China is among the countries that share the land border with India.