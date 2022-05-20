Paytm Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 763 cr, revenue surges 89%

Fintech major Paytm's parent One 97 Communications on Friday reported a widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 763 crore for quarter ending 31 March, 2022. The firm had posted a loss of Rs 778.5 crore in the December quarter and Rs 444 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,540.9 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 815.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Main drivers were increase in merchant payments processed through MDR bearing instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm bank account, cards, etc) and disbursements of loans through our partners on Paytm platform, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company saw its revenue jump by 77 per cent in FY22 to Rs 4,974 crore from Rs 2,802 crore the previous year.

Paytm's contribution profit (defined as Revenue from operations less direct costs) improved to 35 per cent of revenue from 21.4 per cent in same quarter last fiscal and 31.2 per cent in previous quarter of this fiscal.

EBITDA (Before ESOP cost) improvement of 12 per cent year-on-year in Q4FY22. Margin improved to (24 per cent) of revenues from (51 per cent) it added.

The company’s EBITDA loss (before ESOP) for FY22 saw an improvement of 8 per cent year-on-year to - Rs 1,518 crore from -Rs 1,655 crore the previous year. In addition, the company had Rs 809 crore of non-cash ESOP expenses.

Paytm's Average Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 70.9 million in the quarter under review.

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the quarter under preview was Rs 2.6 lakh crore, a growth of 104 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, full year GMV stood at to Rs 8.5 lakh crore, more than doubling from Rs 4.0 lakh crore in FY21.

The company also stated that all lending offerings have scaled up significantly over the last year, seeing increased adoption by users. Number of loans at 6.5 million, grew 374 per cent Y-o-Y. For the full year, the number of loans disbursed through the Paytm platform has grown 478 per cent year-on-year to 15.2 million in FY 2022 from 2.6 million in FY 2021, it added. The value of loans disbursed has grown 443 per cent year-on-year from 1,404 crore in FY 2021 to 7,623 crore in FY 2022.

The number of postpaid loans disbursed grew 373 per cent year-on-year in Q4, while the value of postpaid loans grew 425 per cent year-on-year, thus highlighting increased usage by customers, it said.

Personal Loans disbursed through partners on Paytm grew 947 per cent year-on-year, while the value of personal loans grew 1,082 per cent year-on-year. The number of merchant loans disbursed grew 123 per cent year-on-year, while the value of merchant loans grew 178 per cent. The average value of loans, with consumer loans at approximately Rs 86,000 and merchant loans at approximately Rs 136,000 has increased from the previous year.

Shares of Paytm on Friday closed 3.30 per cent higher at Rs 572 apiece.