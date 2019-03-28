Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan back, no clarity on the role yet: report

In a surprise turn of events former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan, one of the prime accused in an extortion bid against the company's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has reportedly rejoined the SoftBank-backed company.

After spending nearly five months in judicial custody along with her husband Rupak Jain, Dhawan joined Paytm's Noida office earlier this week after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, ET Tech reported.

She has been a long time secretary of Sharma and was promoted to the position of Vice-President- Corporate Communications and Public Relations last year. However, it is not yet clear if she has rejoined Paytm at the same post she held before her arrest.

The report also couldn't ascertain if Sharma had taken his complaint back against Dhawan and the other accused in the case. Soon after the executive's arrest, he had said he believed she was a "conduit of someone else's bigger plan."

"I don't know how many more people were involved in this sad conspiracy. I am shocked and surprised at things that happened and some claims or theories being pitched. I am sure with support of police and everyone involved we will uncover the details soon," Sharma said at the time.

Dhawan had claimed innocence in her plea before the high court and claimed that no concrete evidence could be ascertained against her.

She was arrested on October 22 following an FIR loged by Sharma's brother, and Paytm's Senior Vice-President Ajay Shekhar Sharma alleging that Dhawan along with her husband Jain, an administration department resource Devender Kumar and a person named Rohit Chomwal had stolen sensitive and private data related to Paytm and his brother and tried to extort Rs 10 crore from him.

Chomwal was the one who allegedly made extortion calls to the Paytm founder's brother Ajay at the behest of Dhawan.

Dhawan owned 1,400 vested shares in Paytm-owner One 97 Communications as on March 2017, which was worth Rs 1.79 crore, PTI reported citing filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Update: Paytm has clarified that the former executive of the company, Sonia Dhawan, will not be rejoining the company until the judicial procedures are over. "No accused is joining back the company till the time the court matter is concluded", Paytm spokesperson said in a brief statement sent to Business Today on Friday morning.