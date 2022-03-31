Paytm users to get 'Book Now, Pay Later' option for booking IRCTC tickets

Paytm users will now have the option to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) while booking tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).



One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, on Thursday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Ltd has introduced Paytm Postpaid for IRCTC customers.



"Paytm Payment Gateway (Paytm PG) is now empowering users to 'Book Now, Pay Later', with the launch of Paytm Postpaid on its platform," it said in a release.



Through Paytm Postpaid, users will be able to book train tickets at the click of a button without having to pay immediately.



"The company has witnessed a rapid adoption of its Buy Now, Pay Later offering among its users as it aptly caters to their financial needs - from booking tickets to paying utility bills, and even shopping," the release said.



Paytm Postpaid offers interest free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period of up to 30 days and users are provided a single monthly bill to keep a track of all their credit-driven spending. The users can pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle or convert their bill to EMI for convenient payments.



"Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) will now be available for users who want to book train tickets through IRCTC. Through the partnership with IRCTC, Paytm PG hopes to offer seamless and secure digital payments to users for instant ticket bookings with the option to pay later," Paytm Payments Services CEO Praveen Sharma said.



Here are the steps for using Paytm Postpaid BNPL for IRCTC booking:

Go to IRCTC, finalise journey details and select 'Pay Later' in the payments section

Click on Paytm Postpaid

Login using Paytm credentials, enter the OTP and the ticket is booked.

Also Read: 'Vested interests hijacking the issue, am proud Kannadiga': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Also Read: Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in Nepal, aims to make EVs mainstream

