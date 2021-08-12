Pet care brand HUFT raises $37 mn from Sequoia, Verlinvest, others

Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) said on Thursday that it has raised $37 million in a funding round led by investors Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India. Amitell Capital and existing investor W&C PetTech also participated in the Series A funding. The company had previously raised $13 million.

The funding comes as the pet brand witnesses an exceptional year and revenue growth of more than 80 per cent despite the pandemic. HUFT will use the funds to increase its distribution footprint across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing. The company said that it also aims to increase awareness amid new and old pet parents on the need for pet wellness through its educational content and marketing endeavours.

“We aim to create products and educational material for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We will continue to become a permanent part of people's lives as pet parenting partners by leveraging on our in-house expertise and experience of over 12 years of working with dogs and cats,” HUFT founder Rashi Sanon Narang said.

Sequoia India Managing Director Sakshi Chopra said that India’s pet care market is valued at $600 million and is growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent plus. She believes that it is likely to grow multifold over the next decade.

Founded by Rashi Sanon Narang in 2008, HUFT currently has over 100 India-first products. They also provide innovative solutions to pet care problems. The company has a current team of 350 across marketing, product, brand, tech and manufacturing. It aims to increase its strength to 450 by year-end.

The company also plans to introduce a line of fresh pet food across the country, as well as expand their portfolio of exclusive international brands such as Pet head, Isle of Dog and Wild Earth, it said.

