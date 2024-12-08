Poonawalla Fincorp CTO Dhiraj Saxena resigns over 'harassment, undue interference' by firm's HR head

Dhiraj Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, resigned from his position, effective December 3, citing alleged harassment by the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Saxena’s resignation, which was submitted in September, became public on December 6 through a regulatory filing.

Poonawalla Fincorp has not issued a formal response to the allegations. However, the company’s regulatory filing confirmed compliance with SEBI guidelines, including detailed disclosures regarding Saxena’s resignation, but did not comment on the specific claims made.

In his resignation letter, Saxena raised serious concerns about the behaviour of the CHRO, claiming harassment and undue interference that hindered his ability to effectively manage the company’s IT functions.

“I hereby resign from the post of Chief Technology Officer due to harassment and unnecessary interventions of the CHRO, which is impacting me in managing the IT function effectively and efficiently. This is creating major unrest in the team, thereby impacting IT delivery. I have tried my best to collaborate, but it seems it is not the intention of the other side,” Saxena wrote in his letter.

As a key figure in the company’s technological initiatives, Saxena highlighted the negative impact on team performance and project outcomes due to the lack of collaboration.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, part of the Cyrus Poonawalla group, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in consumer and MSME financing, offering a wide range of products for individual customers and businesses.

The company has recently announced plans to expand its workforce by doubling its employee count within the next five years and to introduce six new retail-focused lending businesses over the next six quarters.