Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus, passes away at 94

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group of hotels and resorts, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 94. In 2002, he took over as the Chairman and Director of EIH Limited after the death of his father and founding chairman of the Oberoi Group Mohan Singh Oberoi. He remained the CEO of EIH Limited till 2013.

The hospitality industry veteran's passing comes more than a year after he relinquished his position as the Chairman and Director of EIH Limited.

In May 2022, the Oberoi Group head decided to leave his position as the Chairman and Director of EIH Limited. His nephew Arjun Singh Oberoi was appointed in his place as the Executive Chairman with immediate effect, according to a company filing. His son and Oberoi Hotels Managing Director Vikram Oberoi said in a letter that the industry veteran will devote more time to his health.

During his tenure, PRS Oberoi pioneered the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. The hospitality industry veteran also opened several Oberoi Hotels in important cities, putting the hospitality group on the global map. "It is PRS Oberoi's firm belief that people are the most valuable asset of any organisation," the Oberoi Group website read.

He was educated in India, the UK and Switzerland. He also established The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development in Delhi in 1967. "A visionary leader, Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi's unwavering dedication and pursuit of excellence elevated The Oberoi Group to international acclaim. His influence extended beyond corporate success, touching the lives of countless hoteliers through mentorship and a commitment to unparalleled standards," the Oberoi Group said in an in-memoriam release for the industry titan.

He has also received many awards and honours for his contributions towards the hospitality industry. Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 for his exceptional service to the country in the fields of tourism and hospitality. Business India magazine awarded PRS Oberoi with the Businessman of the Year 2008 title for building world-class hospitality brand.

He was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for redefining standards in luxury hotels. In November 2010, the Oberoi Group patriarch was presented with the 2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World award by HOTELS magazine.

The magazine cover referred to him as "the founder father of modern luxury hospitality in India" and credited him with growing the company "into one of the world's most prestigious luxury hotel groups."

In February 2013, he was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for Management by The All India Management Association (AIMA). In 2015, he was voted among CNBC TV18's Top 15 Indian Business Icons.

