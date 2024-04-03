‘Proud to be India’s first das hazari’: Gautam Adani as AGEL surpasses 10,000 MW renewable energy

Energy company Adani Green Energy, with an operating portfolio of 10,934 megawatt (MW), has become the first company in the country to surpass the mark of 10,000 MW of renewable energy. Gautam Adani said that he is proud that AGEL has become the first “das hazari” in India’s renewable space.

The company said its portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. It plans to achieve 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030.

Adani Green’s 10,934 MW of operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

The stock was trading slightly lower in early trading session. It was last seen 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 1,889.10.

AGEL said it has set a precedent on how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitisation, a robust supply chain network, and long-term infrastructure financing combined with sustainable practices can drive clean energy transition and decarbonisation on a giga-scale.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said, “We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space.”

“In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity. This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy. In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda – a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them,” said Gautam Adani.

AGEL stated that it is pursuing sustainable practices across its operations and unwaveringly focusing on energising a sustainable future, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. AGEL’s operating portfolio is certified‘single-use plastic free’, ‘zero waste-to-landfill’ and ‘water positive for plants with more than 200 MW capacity’, it said.

AGEL’s 10,000 MW is the largest greenfield expansion in India’s renewable energy sector and represents about 11 per cent of India’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity. It contributes over 15 per cent of India’s utility-scale solar installations. Over 3,200 direct jobs have been created too, it said.

Moreover, Adani Green Energy is developing the world's biggest renewable energy project – a 30,000 MW initiative – on a barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. The project spans across 538 sq km, making it five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai.

Within just 12 months of beginning work, AGEL has already operationalized 2,000 MW of solar capacity, which is over 6 per cent of the planned 30,000 MW.

