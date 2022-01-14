PVR Cinemas add a new 4-screen theatre in Narsipatnam

PVR Cinemas announced the opening of a 4-screen property in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. The company now operates the former Sreekanya Cinemax as one of its properties.



Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “South holds immense importance in terms of our expansion plans in the geography as it is highly underpenetrated in terms of multiplexes.”



“In line with the company’s strategy to increase its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, we are pleased to introduce Narsipatnam’s most modern multiplex to provide best in class entertainment and enhanced experiences to its local populace,” he added.



PVR Sreekanya Narsipatnam will be the first theatre in the town to have DOLBY ATMOS, the world’s leading immersive audio technology. A wide array of F&B curated to suit the tastes of the region and a spacious lobby, make this addition an exclusive offering, the theatre chain claimed.



With this opening, PVR now has 860 screens at 179 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka), PVR mentioned in a statement.



Mentioning the Sreekanya Cinemax, PVR stated that the property is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and features Clarus Screens from Harkness and Christie 2K projectors which will deliver an immersive viewing experience to moviegoers. The Audis host advanced Dolby 7.1 and Dolby ATMOS that truly allows crystal-clear, high-definition immersive audio.

