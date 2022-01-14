PM Modi to interact with over 150 start-ups tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with start-ups on January 15 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday.

Start-ups from various sectors, including agriculture, health, enterprise systems, space, Industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment etc., are expected to take part in this interaction with the Prime Minister.

The PMO, in an official statement, noted that over 150 start-ups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development. It added that the interaction is part of the constant endeavour of PM Modi to boost the start-up ecosystem in the country

Each group will make a presentation before PM Modi on the allotted theme as part of the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how start-ups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country, explained the PMO.

"Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of start-ups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016," read the statement.

The PMO conveyed that the government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of start-ups. "This has had a tremendous impact on the start-up ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country," it added.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, between January 10th and January 16th 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

Also read: Omicron spreading rapidly, need to stay alert: PM Modi in meeting with CMs

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2022: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh wish nation on Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan