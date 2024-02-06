Radico Khaitan launches 'Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky’ for Rs 5,000

Radico Khaitan, a venerable name in the Indian liquor industry and the fourth largest Indian liquor company, has further enhanced its luxury spirits portfolio with the introduction of 'Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky.' This new expression pays homage to the valorous souls who stood undaunted in the face of adversity during the Kargil War, safeguarding the nation's honor.

The 'Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky' was launched by Radico Khaitan's Rampur Distillery, which has been distilling fine spirits since its establishment in 1943. The distillery is renowned for its traditional copper pot stills and has been crafting malt whiskies for over three decades, earning a reputation for quality and innovation. The whisky itself is a testament to the distillery's rich heritage and expertise.

This premium malt whisky joins Radico Khaitan's impressive array of brands, which include 8PM Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Contessa Rum, and Old Admiral Brandy, among others. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its diverse range of products that cater to various tastes and preferences, from the smooth and mellow Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky to the crisp and tantalizing flavors of Magic Moments Verve Vodka.

The trademark application for 'Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky' was filed on August 31, 2022, under application ID 5591190, signaling Radico Khaitan's intent to secure its brand's intellectual property rights. The launch of this product is not only a strategic move to bolster Radico Khaitan's presence in the premium spirits market but also a celebration of the company's continuous pursuit of perfection and innovation.

Radico Khaitan has committed to contribute a portion of the revenue from each bottle sold to the welfare funds of the Indian Armed Forces. The initial launch is set in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with plans for subsequent expansion to other states. The tribute, priced at Rs. 5,000, is intended to reach a wider audience.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan said, "The Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky is both a tribute to our courageous soldiers and a testament to our brand creation capabilities which already includes iconic brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt, Sangam World Malt as well as Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whiskies. This product is more than just a new chapter; it's a heartfelt acknowledgment of the indomitable spirit that binds our nation. We are a proud Indian company and are committed to producing exceptional spirits that also celebrate the bravery, sacrifices, and shared destiny that define our Spirit of Victory brand.”