‘Rajasthan will turn into an oasis of green jobs’: Adani Group lines up Rs 7.5 lakh crore green energy investment plan

The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan. While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit on December 9, Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 percent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

“Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors,” he said.

He said that the company plans to build the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt related to hydro projects.

“These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” Adani said.

Beyond energy, Rajasthan is critical to our ambition to become India’s largest cement company. We will set up 4 new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum in the state, he added.

The Adani scion said that additionally the group has other investment plans such as developing a world-class facility at Jaipur airport, multi-modal logistics park and ICDs that will be transformative for Rajasthan.

Adani also highlighted India’s transition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision the country has mobilised and invested $8 trillion in its economy.

“You represent hope. You represent aspiration. Today, families across India feel empowered to dream - and the promise of a better tomorrow feels tangible. Under your leadership, the world no longer views India as an emerging power; it looks to us as a leader of the Global South. You have set a benchmark for developing nations,” he said.