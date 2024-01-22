Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Let it be gateway to enlightenment,' says Gautam Adani ahead of mega event

Gautam Adani, chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, on Monday said the much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be "a gateway to enlightenment and peace". The Adani Group boss said in his post on X (formerly Twitter) that Ram Mandir can play a significant role in "binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

Adani said in his post on X, "On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated today amid much grandeur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Ram Mandir inauguration from 12:20 pm onwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the Ram Temple.

Moreover, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra talked about Lord Rama in his Monday motivation post. Mahindra said in his post, "it won't surprise you that my Monday motivation this morning is the Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram. Because he is a figure that transcends religion."

He further said that regardless of the faith, everyone is "drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values." "His arrows are targeted at evil & injustice. The state of ‘Ram Rajya’—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies. Today, the word ‘RAM’ belongs to the world…," Anand Mahindra said towards the end of his post.

Celebs at Ayodhya today

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India coach Anil Kumble, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta Ambani as well as Jindal Steel & Power chairman Naveen Jindal are currently present at the Shri Ram Temple. Actors Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are also present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing the role of Shri Krishna, is also in Ayodhya at present. Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty are also present at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

