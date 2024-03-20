Ratan Tata says new semiconductor manufacturing will put Assam on global map

Industrialist and Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata said that Tata's manufacturing of semiconductors in Assam will put the state on the global map. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata and Chairman N Chandrasekaran and thanked them for setting up the semiconductor facility whose foundation stone was laid by PM Narendra Modi last week.

Ratan Tata posted on X: "The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible.

Sarma also posted X and thanked Ratan Tata for his insights and investment. "Thank you so much Shri @RNTata2000 ji for your valuable insights, gracious hospitality and above all your confidence in a #ViksitAssam".

He added that during "my deliberations with the Tata leadership, we agreed to create a skill development centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad". He said during "my deliberations with the Tata leadership, we agreed to create a skill development centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad," Sarma said.

The upcoming ₹27,000cr Tata semiconductor facility in Assam will put us on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of East India.



The upcoming ₹27,000cr Tata semiconductor facility in Assam will put us on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of East India.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tata Group's Rs 27,000-crore indigenous "Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility" at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) also carried out the groundbreaking of its Rs 91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India’s first semiconductor fab virtually.

Tata Electronics has partnered with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) to build India’s first AI-enabled state-of-the-art Fab. The new semiconductor Fab will manufacture chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers (MCU) and high-performance computing logic. The Fab will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and the first chip will come out from the facility before the end of 2026.

Last week, Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran said: "It is very important for India to become a semiconductor nation. I am very glad that Tata group has been able to establish the first semiconductor FAB, also the first indigenous assembly unit in Assam. , where we see a lot of prosperity and a lot of jobs and it will change the face of that part of the world with this specific investment.”