RateGain, Razorpay, Zoho among top SaaS companies in Dec 2021: Report

The latest report by Wizikey, Asian communications technology and PR software, recognized top Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies of December 2021 that have been in news for raising capital, releasing products, and launching new initiatives. On top of its list stood RateGain, Razorpay and Zoho.



RateGain, the global provider of SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, ranked number one in the list for its stocks soaring high on the Bombay Stock Exchange along with other brands like Infosys.



Indian fintech startup, Razorpay is ranked second. The company hit $60 billion in total payment volume through its platform in 2021, 20% more than the $50 billion it had targeted the year before.



Zoho, a software development company, is ranked third for its new office in New Braunfels, and its CEO Sridhar Vembu’s upfront opinion on the Omicron crisis.

Anshul Sushil, Co-founder and CEO of Wizikey says, “The SaaS landscape in India looks very promising, garnering attention from all mediums. This industry is sure to grow with millennials and their love for apps, social media, and mobility.”

Others on the list are ShipRocket, Innovacer, BharatPe, Gupshup, Zeta, and Capillary Technologies.

The growth of Indian SaaS companies has encouraged investment, and several startups have seen large venture capital rounds, while many have gone public, Wizikey stated.

The rankings are based on Wizikey’s metric News Score which measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analysing the volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, and much more.

