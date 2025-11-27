Reliance-Brookfield-Digital Realty JV to invest $11 billion in Andhra Pradesh to build 1 GW data centre

Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Digital Realty, has announced an investment of approximately $11 billion (about Rs 98,000 crore) by 2030 to establish 1 gigawatt of data centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, planning to construct these AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam across a 400-acre campus over the next five years.

"Digital Connexion announced an investment of approximately USD 11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 gigawatt state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh across 400 acres of land," the company statement said.

The planned facility is set to run on up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity at full capacity, equating to nearly half of Mumbai's annual consumption, according to the company.

This announcement positions Andhra Pradesh as a rapidly emerging hub for digital infrastructure, following major investments by global technology companies. Last month, Google committed $15 billion for an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, while Amazon has shared plans for $12.7 billion investment in cloud infrastructure by 2030. OpenAI is also preparing for a 1-gigawatt data centre in the area.

Digital Connexion's new campus will join its existing facilities in Chennai, where the company launched its first data centre campus in January 2024 with the ability to handle up to 100 megawatts of critical IT load. Another campus, with a 40-megawatt capacity, is under construction in Mumbai's Chandivali area, both offering carrier-neutral connectivity designed for low latency.

According to analysts, India's data centre market is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2027. A recent CBRE report noted that the country has attracted nearly $94 billion in data centre investment commitments since 2019, including $30 billion within the first nine months of the current year, pushing total capacity beyond 1.5 gigawatts.

"Digital Connexion data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workload, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation," the statement said.

The joint venture of Digital Connexion was formed in December 2023 by Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries, and Digital Realty. The initiative seeks to deliver world-class, scalable data centre solutions able to support advanced AI and hyperscale requirements across India.

Major Indian industrial groups, including those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, have also announced significant allocations to boost national data centre capacity. Microsoft continues to expand its data centre footprint, reflecting the growing digital demand from nearly a billion internet users nationwide.