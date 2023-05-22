Reliance Foundation disburses scholarships worth Rs 2 lakh to almost 5,000 UG students

On Monday, Reliance Foundation announced that 5,000 first-year undergraduate students from 27 states and 4 Union Territories will be awarded the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships for 2022-23.

Selected candidates will receive a scholarship grant of up to Rs 2 lakhs.

On this occasion, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, said, “By enabling access to education, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships hope to give wings to dreams of young people. This is a diverse group of scholars as they are from varying disciplines of study, from nearly all the states of India and with girls and boys being equally represented. We congratulate every selected scholar, and we are confident that they will build a strong future for themselves while contributing to India’s progress.”

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis to students in any stream of study. This year, selected scholars are from streams including Engineering/Technology, Science, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture and other professional degrees.

Of the selected 5,000 scholars for 2022-23, 51 per cent are girls. These candidates were chosen from nearly 40,000 applicants studying at over 4,984 educational institutions through a rigorous selection process.

Last December, Reliance Foundation announced it will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years. Since 1996, the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships have been awarded to nearly 13,000 undergraduate scholars on merit-cum-means basis, of which 2,720 were people with disabilities.

Selected scholars will directly receive communication about their selection. Applicants can also visit www.reliancefoundation.org to know the outcome of their applications. The announcement of the selected Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholars for 2022-23 is expected in July.

Watch: Reliance Retail to bring back Shein to India; See how Shein's entry & ban has unfolded so far