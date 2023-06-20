Timken India, HDFC AMC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors shares see high turnover

Shares of Timken India, HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors on Friday saw huge turnover on NSE, while those of Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, Vodafone Idea, Alok Industries, YES Bank and Infibeam Avenues were among stocks seeing high volumes on the exchange, data showed. Investor interest was seen on many of these counters despite a weak market movement.

Data showed Timken India topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 1,242 crore on NSE and Rs 2,804.01 crore on BSE. Promoter Timken Singapore Pte was looking to offload 63 lakh equity shares, or an 8.4 per cent stake, in the company through block deals today.

HDFC Asset Management Company saw turnover of Rs 4,108 crore on BSE and 861 crore on NSE. Promoter Abrdn Investment (formerly Standard Life) probably sold its entire 10.20 per cent stake in the asset manager in block deals. There were reports that Abrdn Investment would sell shares in the Rs 1,800-1,892.45.

HDFC Bank also saw a turnover of Rs 793 crore on NSE. It was by ICICI Bank (Rs 700 crore), Mazagon Dock (Rs 581 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 581 crore) and HDFC (Rs 554 crore). HDFC Bank on Monday said HDFC has sold 90 per cent of its stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for Rs 9,060 crore.

Suzlon Energy fell 3.44 per cent to Rs 14.05 on NSE. A total of 11,73,54,617 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 165 crore changed hands on the counter by 1 pm.

Reliance Power saw a total 7,13,25,195 shares worth Rs 109 crore changing hands on NSE. The stock fell 2.9 pr cent to Rs 15.25. Vodafone Idea shares were trading 1.97 per cent lower at Rs 7.45. The stock saw 4,67,62,562 shares changing hands on the counter. Alok Industries declined 2.35 per cent to Rs 16.60, as the stock saw 4,27,98,882 shares changing hands worth Rs 71 crore.

Infibeam Avenues rose 2.34 per cent to Rs 80.85. This stock registered volumes of 3,66,36,791 shares.

YES Bank, Central Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Tata Steel and ZEE Entertainment were among other stocks seeing high volumes.