Reliance, SBI, Airtel are India's most visible companies: Wizikey 

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, ranked first as India's most-visible top business in the media according to the Wizikey News Score ranking.



State Bank of India ranked second, followed by Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Tata Motors, according to Wizikey's News Score Report.



Wizikey's News Score is the industry's first integrated metric that measures news visibility. The ranking is based on Wizikey's news score of each brand that analyses the volume of news, headline grabs, the unique reach of media publications, and readership.



On the global rankings chart for top Multinational Corporations(MNC), Facebook tops the index, followed by Google's Alphabet Inc. Amazon is ranked third, followed by Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Netflix and Microsoft. Notably, Reliance is ranked eighth on global rankings for top MNCs.





Others on the India list include HDFC at sixth spot, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, Vodafone Idea and ICICI Bank.



The highest-ranked state-owned firm is National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), at rank 13.



Why Reliance gains the top spot



Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group was recently recognised as one of India's Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals 2021 by Exchange4Media Group. The report found that a strong corporate communications team ensures Reliance's media visibility.



Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.



The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring over 5,000 publications.



Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple are the only top MNCs with a score above 90.



Samsung, Netflix and Microsoft took the fifth, sixth, and seventh position, with a news score in the range of 87 to 84.91 in the list of top MNCs. Reliance's news score was close to Microsoft at 84.88 and 84.91, respectively.



Tesla is ranked 12 on the list with a news score of 82.3, while TATA Motors makes it to rank 18 with a news score of 80.26.

(With agency inputs)