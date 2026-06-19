RIL AGM 2026: AI, energy and India’s rise — key highlights from Mukesh Ambani’s address
Setting the tone for the AGM, Ambani struck an optimistic note despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. He said that while the world is navigating challenging times, resilient nations emerge stronger, expressing confidence in India’s ability to sustain its growth momentum.
Ambani reaffirmed Reliance’s commitment to building a large-scale clean-energy business.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani used the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to lay out a future-focused roadmap built around artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, clean energy and India’s long-term economic growth.
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- ‘Tough times never last, tough nations do’: Setting the tone for the AGM, Ambani struck an optimistic note despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. He said that while the world is navigating challenging times, resilient nations emerge stronger, expressing confidence in India’s ability to sustain its growth momentum.
- India’s growth story remains intact: Ambani reiterated his belief that India is entering a transformative phase of development and innovation. He positioned Reliance as a key partner in this journey, with investments aligned to national priorities such as technology, energy security and digital inclusion.
- JIO IPO a "deeply emotional moment": Ambani announced that the Board of Jio Platforms has approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and will officially file it with market regulator SEBI today. Describing it as a "deeply emotional moment" for the entire Reliance family and millions of its shareholders, Ambani stated that the proposed public listing — which market analysts value near $180 billion, making it potentially the largest IPO in Indian history — is being headed by Isha, Akash, and Anand Ambani.
- AI takes centre stage: Artificial intelligence was among the biggest themes of the AGM. Ambani said AI will be a defining force in the next phase of economic growth and productivity, with Reliance investing heavily in AI infrastructure, data centres and digital capabilities to help accelerate India's technological transformation.
- Digital ambitions continue to expand: The Reliance chief highlighted the group's continued focus on strengthening its digital ecosystem. Investments in connectivity, cloud infrastructure and next-generation technologies are expected to support the company's ambitions across telecom, consumer services and enterprise solutions.
- New energy remains a strategic bet: Ambani reaffirmed Reliance’s commitment to building a large-scale clean-energy business. The company continues to invest in solar manufacturing, green hydrogen and related technologies as it seeks to become a major player in the global energy transition.
- Focus on long-term value creation: Addressing shareholders, Ambani emphasised that Reliance’s strategy is centred on creating long-term value through sustained investments in emerging sectors rather than focusing on short-term gains. He said the company’s diversified business portfolio positions it well for future growth.
Published on: Jun 19, 2026 2:34 PM IST