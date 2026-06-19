RIL AGM 2026: AI, energy and India’s rise — key highlights from Mukesh Ambani’s address

Setting the tone for the AGM, Ambani struck an optimistic note despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. He said that while the world is navigating challenging times, resilient nations emerge stronger, expressing confidence in India’s ability to sustain its growth momentum.

Ambani reaffirmed Reliance’s commitment to building a large-scale clean-energy business.