Tata Power wins transmission project in Karnataka, check stock reaction

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd were trading on a flat note today even as the Tata Group firm said it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, for the acquisition of Ryapte Power Transmission Ltd, a project special purpose vehicle, with annual transmission charges of Rs 521.07 crore.

Advertisement

The company said the project will be executed under the build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model and will provide transmission services for a period of 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), which is expected to be achieved 30 months after the transfer of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Tata Power shares fell 0.38% to Rs 401.10. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 44.7. In terms of price action, the stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Tata Power shares slipped 9.36% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered multibagger returns 230%.

The Tata Group stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 464.60 on April 28, 2026 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 342.35 on January 27, 2026. It has seen average volatility in the last one year as its beta stands at 0.83.

The project entails the development of an around 250-km transmission network across Karnataka, featuring 400 kV double-circuit transmission lines, 220 kV double-circuit lines and 220 kV underground cable systems.

As part of the project, the company will establish a 5x500 MVA, 400/220 kV air-insulated substation (AIS) at Ryapte in Tumkur district and a 3x500 MVA, 400/220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Doddathaggalli near Hosakote, along with the installation of associated bus reactors.

Advertisement

The transmission corridor will interconnect the substations at Ryapte, Doddathaggalli, Kolar, Ekarajapura, Hosakote and Sarjapura through a mix of overhead transmission lines and underground cable links.

Tata Power stated that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party dealings.